Yemen’s Foreign Ministry Mourns Martyrdom of Hezbollah Commander in Zionist Raids

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in Sanaa announced on Monday its mourning for Commander Haitham Ali Al-Tabtabai, who was killed in raids carried out by the Zionist enemy.

In its obituary statement, Deputy Foreign Minister Abdulwahid Abu Ras praised the martyr Al-Tabtabai’s role in defending Lebanon and supporting the Palestinian cause and the Axis of Resistance. He emphasized that the martyrdom of resistance leaders will only strengthen their resilience and determination to continue the struggle until the promised victory is achieved.

The statement further noted that the policy of assassinations reflects the weakness and failure of the Zionist entity, while reaffirming Yemen’s solidarity with the Lebanese people and their steadfast resistance.

