Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of senior commander in Israeli attack

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has officially confirmed the martyrdom of its senior commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, in a devastating Israeli airstrike in the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday.

The resistance group released a statement on Sunday night announcing the martyrdom of Commander Tabatabai in “a treacherous Israeli attack.”

“With pride and honor, Hezbollah announces to the people of the resistance and to our Lebanese people the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander Haitham Ali al-Tabtabai (Sayyed Abu Ali), who rose to martyrdom in sacrifice for Lebanon and its people following a treacherous Israeli attack on Haret Hreik in Beirut’s southern suburb,” Hezbollah said.

The resistance ​​​​​​group praised his unwavering dedication to the resistance movement, noting that he had been instrumental in building its strength since its inception.

Hezbollah stated that Tabatabai’s martyrdom would inspire renewed hope and determination among resistance fighters, promising to continue the struggle against the “Zionist enemy and its patron, America.”

The group extended condolences to the families of the martyred commander and to all supporters of the resistance, calling for patience and comfort during this time of loss.

“We extend our condolences and congratulations to the Master of the Age (may God hasten his reappearance), to his fellow fighters and resistance members, to our steadfast and patient resistance supporters, and to all free people in the world on the martyrdom of this great jihadist commander and the martyrs who rose with him,” Hezbollah said.

“We also address their honorable families, asking God Almighty to grant them patience and comfort, and to grant the wounded a speedy recovery,” the group concluded.

The Israeli strike on residential apartments in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh on Sunday killed at least five people, including Commander Tabatabai, and wounded 28 others.