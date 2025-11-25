Iran condemns “cowardly” Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Embassy in Lebanon has strongly condemned what it described as a “cowardly” attack by the Zionist regime on Beirut’s southern suburb in the Dahiyeh district.

According to IRNA, in a statement posted on its X account on Sunday, the embassy said, “The scope of the crimes and acts of aggression committed by the [Zionist regime] has now expanded to include the southern suburbs of Beirut. This bears the unmistakable mark of the Israeli terrorist entity, which once again shows no hesitation in endangering innocent civilians of the dear Lebanese nation.”

The statement added, “These cowardly assaults will never break the will of the rightful owners nor weaken their steadfast resolve in resisting oppression.”

Earlier today, the Zionist regime continued its aerial attacks in Lebanon, violating the ceasefire by launching a new airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to initial reports, five people were martyred and twenty others wounded in Sunday’s attack on Dahiyeh.

