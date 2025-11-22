War criminal Netanyahu: "Yemen is developing its own weapons and poses a serious threat to Israel"

AhlulBayt News Agency: War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Friday the scale of the threat posed by the Yemeni front to the Zionist entity, particularly as Yemen is producing its own weapons.

Netanyahu stated: “Yemen represents a very serious danger to Israel, and we must not allow this threat to develop,” adding that the Houthi flag is unlike any other, as it symbolizes their existence being tied to the destruction of Israel.

He further said: “Weapons are being developed in Yemen with independent capabilities and operational autonomy, and we are taking this threat very seriously.” Netanyahu claimed that the Zionist entity will not “allow the threat from Yemen to grow, and beyond that, I cannot add anything.”

Netanyahu also asserted that the Zionist entity will take “the necessary steps to ensure there will never be a day when the entity is threatened, whether from Lebanon, Yemen, or any other direction.”

It is noteworthy that Yemeni armed forces have launched more than 1,835 ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, drones, and naval vessels in operations supporting the Palestinian people. They also targeted 228 ships while enforcing a complete ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, leading to the full disruption of the port of Eilat.

