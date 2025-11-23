UNIFIL reaffirms commitment to Lebanese army, sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and its Force Commander, Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, reaffirmed UNIFIL’s steadfast commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army and the country’s sovereignty.

According to Mehr, speaking to Lebanese media outlet Al-Mayadeen, Lazaro described the Lebanese Army as “our partner in promoting stability in the south,” emphasizing the mission’s ongoing cooperation with national forces.

On the occasion of Lebanon’s 82nd Independence Day, the Force Commander highlighted that the complete redeployment of the Lebanese Army across southern regions marks “a critical milestone in reinforcing state authority and extending sovereignty over all national territories.”

He stressed that respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is “central to advancing the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and creating conditions for lasting stability,” noting that the resolution remains the cornerstone of the security framework in southern Lebanon.

Resolution 1701, adopted following the 2006 Israeli war on Lebanon, calls for a full cessation of hostilities, the deployment of the Lebanese Army throughout southern Lebanon, and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. However, Israel has repeatedly violated the resolution since its adoption and continues to do so.

Lazaro also mentioned that UNIFIL personnel gathered last week at the mission’s headquarters to commemorate Lebanon’s Independence Day, “renewing their support for Lebanon, its stability, and its sovereignty,” reflecting the mission’s enduring partnership with the Lebanese people and institutions.

.................

End/ 257