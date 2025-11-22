Netanyahu admits seriousness of Yemen front, its connection to destruction of “Israel”

AhlulBayt News Agency: International Criminal Court-wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Yemen poses a very serious threat to Israel.

In recent remarks, Netanyahu stated that Israel must not allow this threat to develop.

“The Houthi flag is not like any other flag in other countries; it shows their existence is linked to our destruction,” he added.

Netanyahu acknowledged the development of weapons in Yemen through its own capabilities and operational independence, saying, “We are taking this threat very seriously. We will not allow the threat coming from Yemen to grow, and beyond that, I cannot add anything.”

“We will take the necessary steps so that there will never be a day when we are threatened from Lebanon, Yemen, or any other direction,” he added.

