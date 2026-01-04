US, Israel Seek Unrest in Iran After Defeat in 12-Day War: Lebanese Media Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following the defeat of the United States and Israel in a 12-day war, signs have emerged of organized efforts to shift pressure inward toward Iran by increasing economic and social unrest. In this regard, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic has stressed the clear distinction between legitimate protest and riots, warning that exploiting public grievances to create insecurity is unacceptable.

In an interview with ABNA News Agency, Lebanese media activist Zaynab Farhat said recent unrest reflects a long-standing project aimed at destabilizing Iran, pursued repeatedly by the United States and Israel at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to Farhat, the US–Israeli axis has for years sought to push protests into the streets through direct financial support for networks and leaders involved in fomenting unrest.

She added that Iran’s adversaries seize on any domestic development, from economic challenges to social incidents, to exaggerate and distort realities. The recent rise in the Rial-Dollar exchange rate, she said, has been used as a new pretext to incite instability following the latest setback.

Farhat identified “public awareness and clarification” as the most effective tools to counter such projects, pointing to the experience of media outlets in Gaza. She said the continuous publication of authentic images and first-hand narratives can influence global public opinion.

She also warned that selectively edited videos and manipulated audio clips are among the primary tools used by agitators to invert the truth.

Emphasizing the international media dimension, Farhat said Iranian media outlets should expand content production beyond Persian to include Arabic and English, noting that non-Iranian audiences, due to the dominance of Western media, are more exposed to misleading narratives about Iran’s internal situation.

