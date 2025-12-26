ABWA Denounced Quran Desecration in US

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In response to an offensive and provocative act by a Republican candidate for the United States Senate involving an insult to the Holy Quran, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly released a statement strongly denouncing the incident. The Assembly said any insult to the Holy Quran constitutes a direct attack on Muslim sanctities and a clear violation of fundamental human and religious rights.

The statement reads as follows:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحیم

«یرِیدُونَ لِیطْفِؤُا نُورَ الله بِأَفْواهِهِمْ وَاللهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ کرِهَ الْکافِرُونَ» (الصف: ۸)

صدق الله العلی العظیم

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

“They desire to put out the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah will perfect His light though the faithless should be averse.” (Holy Quran, 61:8)

God Almighty has spoken the truth

In continuation of the hostile efforts by agents of Western culture and civilization to target the sanctities of the noble religion of Islam, a Republican candidate for the United States Senate, during an election rally, outrageously and shamelessly placed a copy of the Holy Quran in the mouth of a pig. This act exposed the depth of hatred and animosity underpinning the American–Zionist project against Islam and Muslims. Through this brazen and anti-Islamic provocation, the individual incited the anger of Muslims worldwide, an act that must be condemned by human rights activists and international observers.

Such insulting behavior takes place within the framework of a comprehensive and organized campaign aimed at targeting the Holy Quran, as well as the beliefs and sentiments of Muslims.

As an international non-governmental organization tasked with clarifying and defending the foundations of Islam and the values of the divine scripture, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly declares that any insult to God’s Holy Book is a direct attack on the entire Muslim Ummah, that Muslims will not remain silent in the face of such actions, and will not allow offensive acts to be carried out under the deceptive pretext of freedom of expression or other misleading labels.

The Assembly calls on academic, religious, and university institutions, particularly popular and grassroots organizations, to defend the sanctity of the Holy Quran through cultural, media, and legal measures, urging an end to silence in the face of insults to religions and attacks on religious institutions.

The AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly appealed to all freedom-seekers and monotheists around the world to stand in solidarity with Muslims in confronting acts of desecration against religious sanctities. It also urges Assembly members, affiliates, and all adherents of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) school to issue statements, organize protests, and pursue appropriate legal and media actions in response to the irrational, inhumane, and anti–human rights offense.

AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly

December 22, 2025