AhlulBayt (a.s.) Int’l University to Host 1st Global Conference on AI Foresight in Engineering

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Dr. Jazari, President of AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University announced the organization of the First International Conference on New Sciences in Engineering, centered on “Artificial Intelligence Foresight.”

He said the conference will be held on January 18 and 19, 2026, organized by the Faculty of Engineering at AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University.

Explaining the conference’s core objectives, Dr. Jazari stated that the primary goal is to create an interdisciplinary and international platform bringing together researchers, engineers, and thinkers to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the future of engineering.

“We believe artificial intelligence is not merely a tool, but a paradigmatic transformation that must be approached with a forward-looking, responsible, and interdisciplinary perspective,” he said.

Referring to the inherently interdisciplinary nature of artificial intelligence, Dr. Jazari emphasized that problem-solving forms the central link in this approach. He noted that AI today functions as an interdisciplinary enabler and accelerator, creating a shared language for engineering through data, algorithms, and simulation.

The university president stressed that artificial intelligence has effectively blurred traditional disciplinary boundaries, adding that today’s engineer must possess, alongside specialized expertise, data literacy and a sound understanding of this technology’s capabilities. He said the conference has been specifically designed to showcase this integrated ecosystem.

Dr. Jazari further explained that the conference aims to foster dialogue and translate needs and capabilities into a common language. By bringing specialists together in an academic setting and presenting successful, practical case studies, he said, the event will demonstrate that such collaboration is not only possible but essential and highly productive.

Outlining the expected outcomes, he said the conference seeks three key achievements: first, networking and the formation of spontaneous, interdisciplinary working groups among faculty members, researchers, and students that will continue collaboration beyond the event; second, the definition of joint projects and the generation of innovative research ideas emerging from interdisciplinary dialogue and supported by scientific and industrial institutions; and third, enhancing international standing by showcasing national research capacities in emerging fields and attracting broader cooperation with leading global academic centers.

