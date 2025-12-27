AhlulBayt (a.s.) Assembly of Syria Condemns Terrorist Attack on Imam Ali (a.s.) Mosque in Homs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Following a terrorist attack on Imam Ali (a.s.) Mosque in Homs, Syria, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of several worshippers, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) Assembly of Syria issued a statement strongly condemning the incident.

The statement described the attack as a blatant assault on the sanctity of mosques and fundamental human values, while expressing sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and the people of Homs.

“The terrorist crime that targeted Imam Ali (a.s.) Mosque in Homs and led to the martyrdom and injury of some defenseless worshippers constitutes a clear violation of the sanctity of God’s houses and a grave breach of the inviolability of human life, as well as an assault on all religious values, moral standards, and human principles,” the statement said.

It added that by targeting a place of worship and innocent worshippers, the perpetrators demonstrated a complete lack of religious or human affiliation and an utter absence of conscience and moral responsibility.

Expressing its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs and the honorable people of Homs over this painful tragedy, the Assembly prayed that God grant the martyrs His vast mercy, bestow a swift recovery upon the wounded, protect Syria and its people from violence and terrorism, and restore security and stability to the country.

