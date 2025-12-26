Academic Forum Examines Methodology for Defining Core Elements of Islamic, AhlulBayt Lifestyle

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An academic meeting titled “Methodology for Extracting the Foundational Components of the Islamic and AhlulBayt (a.s.) Lifestyle” was held on Monday, December 22, 2025, through the joint efforts of the Office of Studies and Research of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the Short-Term Training Institute of Al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h) International University, and ABNA News Agency.

The session featured Dr. Mahdi Fadaei, Deputy for Research at Baqir al-Olum (a.s.) University, as the main presenter, with Dr. Davoud Safa serving as the academic secretary.

At the outset, Dr. Fadaei outlined the “Phase Zero” of the macro-project on lifestyle studies, noting that more than 30 researchers and scholars have contributed to the initiative. He identified the extraction of thematic domains and subtopics as the project’s first essential step.

Referring to the frequent conceptual overlap between the notion of “lifestyle” and related concepts such as ethics and conduct, Dr. Fadaei stressed the need for precise analytical distinctions among these fields. He added that during the problem-identification phase, the conditions of Shiite communities in regions including Africa, Europe, and Latin America were systematically examined.

In the continuation of his presentation, Dr. Fadaei drew on sociological and psychological models to explain the distinction between essential elements and variable components within religious life. He explained that essential elements, such as justice and human dignity, are not shaped by time or place, and that deviation from them signifies a departure from the AhlulBayt-based lifestyle.

