Iran’s Taekwondo Success Highlights Role of AhlulBayt (a.s.) School in Cultural Sports Diplomacy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly said that the conscious and informed use of the name and conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in international sporting competitions can foster deep bonds among athletes from different countries, particularly within the Islamic world, and help strengthen AhlulBayt-centered cultural diplomacy.

The remarks were made during a meeting between Hadi Saei, president of the Taekwondo Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and a member of the Assembly of Experts, following Iran’s recent international taekwondo successes.

During the meeting, Saei presented a report on Iran’s latest taekwondo achievements, highlighting the sport’s role in enhancing the country’s international standing and its significant capacity to build connections among nations. He described sport as an effective instrument of cultural and civilizational diplomacy.

Ayatollah Ramazani, emphasizing the global relevance of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) discourse, described sport as an effective platform for explaining and introducing AhlulBayt culture at the international level.

He noted that values such as chivalry, ethics, justice-seeking, spirituality, and human dignity, embodied in the conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), can be widely conveyed and exert meaningful influence through sport and the presence of champions on the world stage.

