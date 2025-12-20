Urdu-Language Webinar Highlights Lady Fatimah (a.s.) as Ideal Model for Muslim Woman

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the anniversary of the birth of Lady Fatimah (a.s.), an Urdu-language webinar titled Lady Fatimah (a.s.), the Ideal Model of the Muslim Woman was held on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, with the participation of more than 100 attendees.

The event was organized by the Khadijah al-Kubra (a.s.) Society of Mianwali and Jamiat al-Zahra (a.s.) of Islamabad, in cooperation with the Department of Women and Family Affairs of the International Affairs Directorate of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

During the webinar, Dr. Somayeh Rahil Qazi, Dr. Masoumeh Jafari, Razieh Batool Najafi, Nosrat Zahra Jafari, and Dr. Iran Roknabadi, Director-General for Women and Family Affairs at the Assembly, shared their perspectives on the significance of the Fatimid model in contemporary Muslim life.

Dr. Roknabadi described Lady Fatimah (a.s.) as the embodiment of a powerful triangle for guidance and leadership, rooted in spirituality for the stability of family and society, elevated through knowledge and insight to discern truth from falsehood, and defined by courage in devotion to guardianship and the defense of justice.

Addressing participants in Pakistan, she emphasized that they stand at the heart of a region in need of authentic Islamic role models and are uniquely positioned to translate this comprehensive model into lived practice.

