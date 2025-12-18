ABWA Unveils 50 Research Works in Eight Languages

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A ceremony marking the unveiling of 50 research works published by the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in eight languages was held on Wednesday morning, December 17, 2025, organized by the Assembly’s Scientific and Cultural Department. The program also included the launch of the Shiite Research Status Platform and the recognition of the Assembly’s top researchers.

Addressing the gathering, Ayatollah Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly underscored the growing importance of ethics in contemporary research. He said ethical considerations had become a central issue in the research arena, particularly in light of sweeping scientific transformations driven by new technologies, including artificial intelligence, adding that scholars must engage with these developments in an informed and responsible manner.

In another part of his remarks, he turned to the challenges facing the research sector, stressing that the true measure of scholarly output lies in its reach and impact. “What matters,” he said, “is the extent to which our books and research works actually reach their intended audiences.”

**************

End/ 345