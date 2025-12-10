“Iran’s Military Capabilities Now Far Stronger Than During 12-Day War; The United States Lacks Power to Militarily Subdue Iran”

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Larry C. Johnson, a former analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, said in an interview with ABNA News Agency that recent acknowledgments by U.S. officials regarding the failure of Washington’s interventionist policies toward Iran reflect only superficial shifts.

He referred to the United States’ 2025 National Security Strategy, which identifies Iran as “the primary destabilizing force in the region” while simultaneously claiming that the country has been severely weakened.

Johnson stressed that Iran’s missile and nuclear capabilities have not diminished and that its nuclear program remains strong. He also pointed to Iran’s deterrent power, saying that its military cooperation with Russia and China has strengthened its position against the United States.

Commenting on Iran’s influence in Iraq, he said Tehran’s strong ties with Shiite groups and armed forces in the country give it substantial leverage in domestic policymaking. Iran-backed groups such as the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces play a decisive role in selecting the prime minister and shaping legislation.

Johnson argued that Iran is not only far from weakened but has emerged as a central actor in regional developments, capable of managing external pressures and navigating ongoing challenges.

