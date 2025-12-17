Iran’s Judiciary to pursue legal action against collaborators in 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Judiciary is moving forward with legal and criminal proceedings against individuals and groups cooperating with the Israeli regime and the United States during the 12-day war in June, Prosecutor General Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Movahedi Azad announced on Tuesday.

According to IRNA, Movahedi Azad stated that the Judiciary is employing all available domestic and international legal mechanisms to ensure accountability and document damages, stressing that any negligence in this process would be unacceptable.

He emphasized that Iran, drawing on national unity, the strength of its armed forces, and its judicial capacities, is determined to seek compensation for losses and to assert its rights.

“All related cases are active and under review within the Judiciary,” Movahedi Azad said, noting that no file connected to war-related damages has been left unattended and that all cases are being pursued rigorously and in accordance with legal procedures.

He further revealed that the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office has been instructed to initiate legal action not only against foreign officials but also against leaders of domestic and foreign groups accused of collaborating with the United States and Israel during the recent events.

