Iran ready to defend itself but prefers diplomatic solutions, Araghchi says

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stressed that Iran does not seek war and remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomatic means.

According to IRNA, in an interview with the Al Jazeera television network on Saturday, Araghchi said Iran has never regarded the United States as a trustworthy or sincere negotiating partner. “The United States has not been honest about anything, and in my view, no one can trust America,” he stated.

Asked about the so-called 12-day war launched by the Israeli regime against Iran and the possibility of another attack, Araghchi said reports of renewed aggression are widespread. He described such claims as part of psychological warfare, aimed at spreading fear and anxiety within the country as an extension of broader hostile actions.

He emphasized, however, that Iran does not disregard the possibility of conflict. “We are fully prepared. Our Armed Forces and our people are ready to defend the country under any circumstances,” he said, adding that Tehran prefers diplomacy over war.

Araghchi noted that while military strikes can destroy buildings and equipment, they cannot erase scientific knowledge, technological capability, or the determination of a nation. “Above all,” he said, “the will of a people cannot be eliminated through bombing.”

The foreign minister recalled that long years of sanctions and pressure imposed on the Iranian people prior to military actions had failed to resolve any issues. He underscored that there is no viable solution to existing disputes other than negotiations and diplomacy.

Reiterating his skepticism toward Washington’s credibility, Araghchi said that distrust of the United States does not rule out the pursuit of diplomacy as the appropriate path forward.

He also stressed that assessing Iran’s current strength and position is a matter for the Iranian people themselves. Concluding his remarks, Araghchi advised the United States to respect the Iranian nation and the political system chosen by its people.

