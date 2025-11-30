Iranian Parliament Speaker: Australia’s blacklisting of IRGC will fail to undermine its influence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly condemned the Australian government’s action of blacklisting Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), noting that the action will fail to challenge the IRGC influence.

The IRGC is an institution born from the heart of the Iranian people and has played a prominent role in fighting terrorism in West Asia, Ghalibaf said addressing Parliament open session on Sunday.

The baseless claims are unable to challenge the influence of this powerful Iranian and Islamic force, he added.

If Australia is trying, through this dangerous move, to appease the Israeli regime and divert public attention from the genocidal crimes in Gaza, it should know that the disgrace of acting in favor of the Zionists will remain in the public conscience of the regional nations and the Muslim world, he noted.

Earlier on November 27, 2025, the Australian Government has listed IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On August 26, Australia announced the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador, accusing Tehran of orchestrating two Antisemitic incidents in Sydney and Melbourne last year. The claims were categorically denied by Iran. Additionally, Australia recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had also criticized Australia’s decision to expel Tehran’s ambassador over allegations it organized antisemitic attacks in the country, saying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a weak leader who appeases Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

....................

End/ 257