Gathering of Imam Hassan Center in Australia, Imam Sadr Foundation in support of orphans (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony commemorating Imam Musa Sadr and supporting orphaned children was held at the New South Wales State Parliament in Australia. The event was organized in cooperation with the Imam Hassan Center and the Imam Sadr Foundation Australia, highlighting the mission of this revered figure in supporting vulnerable groups.

One of the key parts of the ceremony was a charity auction of handmade works created by orphaned children.

Through this auction, more than 30 children received financial support for one year. Organizers expressed gratitude to donors and volunteers, emphasizing that the activities of the Imam Hassan Center and the Imam Sadr Foundation continue—through public contributions—to empower vulnerable families in Lebanon.

