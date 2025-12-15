Iran condemns deadly shooting attack in Australia

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned a deadly shooting incident that took place in Australia.

According to IRNA, in a post on his X account on Sunday, Baqaei said that Iran, as a matter of principle, condemns violent attacks against civilians in Sydney and anywhere else in the world. He stressed that acts of terror and mass violence must be denounced wherever they occur, describing them as unlawful and criminal.

According to reports, at least 11 people were killed and more than two dozen others injured after two gunmen opened fire at a Jewish holiday event at Sydney’s well-known Bondi Beach earlier on Sunday.

Authorities said one of the attackers was shot dead by police at the scene, while the second suspect was arrested and remains in critical condition.

A police source was quoted as saying that one of the gunmen had been known to security services, although there had been no specific prior threat related to the incident.

.......................

End/ 257