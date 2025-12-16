Egypt's Al-Azhar condemns Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Al-Sharif has expressed profound sorrow and strong condemnation of the horrific mass shooting that took place today at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration attended by families and community members.

According to official reports, the attack claimed 15 lives and injured at least 42 others, including civilians and two police officers. Authorities have classified the incident as a terrorist anti-Semitic assault.

Al-Azhar also commended the bravery of a Muslim civilian who, despite being unarmed, intervened to stop one of the attackers by tackling and disarming him, thereby preventing further casualties. This courageous act of self-sacrifice reflects the highest values of shared humanity and the ability of individuals to confront hatred with compassion.

Al-Azhar emphasized that killing civilians of any faith or ethnicity is strictly forbidden. Citing the Qur’an, it stated: “That is why We ordained for the Children of Israel that whoever takes a life—unless as a punishment for murder or mischief in the land—it will be as if they killed all of humanity.” The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) once stood for a passing funeral, and when told it was for a Jew, he replied: “Isn’t he a human soul?!”

