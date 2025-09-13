Algeria slams Israel’s attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Amar Benjamaa, accused Israel of behaving as though it were above international law, citing its recent attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Qatar within a matter of days.

Benjamaa also directly blamed the Israeli occupation for the killing of thousands of innocent civilians in Gaza, expressing deep frustration over the global community’s failure to respond effectively.

In a forceful address to the Security Council, the Algerian envoy condemned the strike on Doha as a cowardly and reckless act.

He reaffirmed Algeria’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people in the face of Israeli aggression.

Benjamaa stated that the attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Qatar were not only acts of violence but also clear insults to diplomacy, aimed at sabotaging mediation efforts and spreading instability across the region.

The Algerian diplomat issued a strong rebuke to the international community and the Security Council, warning that continued silence on Israeli actions would only deepen chaos and erode the foundations of global order.

He concluded by criticizing the Council’s failure to label the Israeli aggression as a violation of international law, calling it a grave breach of its core responsibility to uphold peace and security worldwide.

