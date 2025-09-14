Israeli airstrikes kill 10 journalists in Yemen’s Sanaa

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni Journalists Union on Saturday announced that martyrdom of at least 10 Yemeni journalists during Israeli attack on Sanaa province.

The Wednesday’s airstrikes by the Israeli regime on Sana’a and al-Jawf province left dozens of casualties, among whom were 10 journalists and media workers who had been working at the office of 26 September newspaper.

According to the news website Arabi21, the Union released the names of these 10 martyred journalists and added that Yemeni journalist Mansour al-Ansi was also among the wounded.

The Yemeni Journalists’ Union described this attack as a “war crime” and called for international condemnation and guarantees to ensure the safety of journalists and media institutions.

Local sources reported that the bombing targeted the headquarters of the “Department of Moral Guidance and Information” in the al-Tahrir district of Sana’a, where the offices of the 26 September and al-Yemen newspapers, as well as a local printing press, were located.

According to Yemeni sources, Wednesday’s strikes on Sana’a and al-Jawf left at least 166 people dead or injured.

