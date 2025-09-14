Popular movement in support of Gaza calls for global hunger strike in 100 cities

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Popular Movement in Support of Gaza, part of the We Are All Gaza… We Are All Palestine network, announced on Saturday a global hunger strike to be held on September 16 and 23 in one hundred Arab and international cities.

The strike is a protest against “Israeli occupation crimes and the policy of starvation” and a demand for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Organizers, speaking at a press conference in the city of Al-Bireh, explained that the choice of September 16 coincides with the anniversary of the Sabra and Shatila massacre. September 23 marks the opening of the new session of the United Nations General Assembly, sending a strong message about the “continued absence of international justice.”

For his part, Dr. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, described the strike as a “form of civil resistance” aimed at “mobilizing the broadest layers of popular solidarity around the world.”

In his statements, Barghouti called on Arab and Islamic nations to take practical steps, such as imposing boycotts and sanctions on Israeli entity and canceling normalization agreements.

Barghouti pointed to American complicity and the failure of many to support the Palestinian people. He also urged the upcoming Arab and Islamic summit in Doha to take decisive action against Israel.

