Death toll from Israeli aggression on Yemen mounts 46 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Sanaa-based Ministry of Health announced on Thursday evening that the death toll of the Israeli aggression on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and Jawf province has reached 46 martyrs, including 5 children and 11 women.

The ministry added in a statement that the wounded mounted up 165, including 31 children and 29 women, as a result of the aggression that targeted civil facilities.

The statement noted that the civil defense division was still continuing to work on the removal of the judge and the discussion of victims in the neighborhoods and civilians targeted by the Wednesday’s Zionist attacks.



