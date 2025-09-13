Pakistani cleric: Shia-Sunni unity is symbol of stability, support for oppressed

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS), a grand ceremony was held in Sindh, Pakistan, with the participation of scholars, clerics and large groups of believers. The gathering, organized by the Asghariyya Organization of Pakistan in Husayniyya Bab al-Hawaij Banu Aqil, was marked by a strong display of Shia-Sunni unity and solidarity.

Addressing the ceremony, Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Doomaki, senior member of the Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimin Pakistan, emphasized that Islam was spread through noble morals and good conduct, not by force or the sword. He noted that while Muslim rulers governed the Indian subcontinent for centuries without mass conversion, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) enlightened Arabia with the message of Islam in just 23 years.

Referring to the current global situation, Doomaki said truth and falsehood have become clear before the eyes of the world. He pointed out that freedom-seeking people from 44 countries have risen to support the people of Palestine against the crimes of the Zionist regime, stressing that this wave of global awakening is the fruit of the sacrifices made by martyrs in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen.

The Pakistani scholar underlined that Shia and Sunni Muslims stand united against Israel, the United States and global arrogance, noting that unity is a clear message of the Qur’an and Sunnah. Supporting the Palestinian resistance, he added, is a universal duty for Muslims. He further stressed that divine promises, mentioned in heavenly scriptures, ensure the victory of the oppressed over the arrogant.

Doomaki declared that the blood of more than 60,000 Palestinian martyrs, as well as martyrs in Lebanon and Yemen, will one day hold the Zionist regime accountable, adding that Israel will soon face inevitable defeat and disgrace.

With its spiritual atmosphere and wide participation, the ceremony conveyed a powerful message of devotion to the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), Islamic unity, and unwavering support for the oppressed across the world.

