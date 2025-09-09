Pakistani Shia scholar: Message of Islamic unity must be promoted on social media

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Arif Hussain Wahedi, Vice Chairman of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, stressed the need for positive and purposeful use of social media to strengthen solidarity and national cohesion.

Speaking at the 50th International Conference on “Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH)” at Jinnah Convention Center, held on the occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with the support of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Wahedi praised the organizers and highlighted the importance of forming a “Council of National Ulema and Sheikhs” to foster convergence among Islamic sects.

He warned against the dangers of fake news, extremism and divisive propaganda on cyberspace, noting that such activities fuel insecurity and violence. He called on scholars and preachers to encourage responsible use of digital platforms and to spread the Qur’anic concept of unity.

The senior Pakistani cleric underlined the importance of strengthening the “Pakistan message” online and urged scholars from different sects and faiths to establish joint platforms to promote the unity of the Ummah and ensure national stability.

Referring to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza, Wahedi condemned the genocide and human rights violations against Palestinians, stressing that no Islamic country is safe from such threats. He called on Muslim nations to act in solidarity in support of the oppressed.

He concluded by emphasizing that defending the oppressed and safeguarding regional security is a shared duty of Muslims, both in real life and in cyberspace.

