Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) a Reminder of Mercy, Guidance and Unity: Senator Raja Nasir Abbas

Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, in his message to the Muslim Ummah on the joyous occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), said that all praise belongs to Allah who illuminated the universe through the blessed birth of the Leader of the Messengers, Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH). He sent salutations upon the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whom Allah had sent as Rahmat-ul-lil-Alameen (mercy for all worlds).

Extending heartfelt greetings to Muslims worldwide, Senator Abbas stressed that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is not only a day of joy but also a reminder of mercy, guidance, and unity. “The birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) inspires awakening, solidarity, and brotherhood among the Ummah,” he noted.

Highlighting the significance of this month, he also mentioned the blessed birth anniversary of Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (A.S), describing him as a beacon of knowledge, wisdom, and unity. He recalled that under the directive of the late Imam Khomeini, the days from 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to 17th Rabi-ul-Awwal are commemorated globally as Hafta-e-Wahdat (Unity Week), symbolizing the shared heritage of Muslims across sects.

Senator Abbas underlined that the Muslim world today faces grave challenges, with the ongoing atrocities against the innocent people of Gaza standing as the most horrific example of oppression. He urged the Muslim Ummah to rise above sectarian divisions and stand united in voice and action with the oppressed.

“Week of Unity is not merely a slogan; it is a practical call to foil the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam,” he declared. Calling for collective resolve, he added: “Let us pledge in these blessed days of the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (A.S) to embrace brotherhood instead of sectarianism, and to join our prayers and efforts in support of the oppressed, particularly the people of Gaza.”

Senator Abbas concluded that the greatest gift on this radiant occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and the birth anniversary of Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (A.S) is to unite the Ummah and to stand firmly with the oppressed around the world.