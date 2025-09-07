Photos: Seerat al- Nabi Conference Marks 1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the auspicious occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Ministry of Religious Affairs organized the 50th Seerat al- Nabi (Biography) Conference at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and member of the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen & Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority, attended and addressed the gathering. In his speech, Allama Wahidi highlighted the positive and negative aspects of social media in light of the Prophet’s exemplary life. He also raised a strong voice in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and Kashmir. With the endorsement of the audience, he declared that the Zionist state is committing genocide and barbarity with utmost brutality. “We, hand in hand, are sending a message to this illegitimate state and its patrons that together we stand with Palestine against this terrorist entity,” he affirmed.