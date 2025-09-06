Pakistani Cleric: Unity is only solution to all challenges facing Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of Unity Week, Allama Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafari, Imam of the Central Grand Mosque in Skardu, extended greetings to the Muslim world and stressed that the sole solution to all challenges confronting Muslims today lies in unity and solidarity.

In his message, he highlighted that Unity Week, observed annually from 12th to 17th Rabi’ al-Awwal, symbolizes the fraternity of the Muslim Ummah. He noted that these blessed days commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a time to renew the pledge to make his noble character the guiding principle of individual and collective life.

Referring to Imam Khomeini’s call for Unity Week, Allama Jafari said the initiative carried a clear message: the Muslim world must rise above sectarian divides and return to the true spirit of Islam—brotherhood, fraternity, and unity. Citing the Qur’anic verse, “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not be divided” (Aal-e Imran 3:103), he emphasized that division only weakens the Ummah.

The Imam stressed that whether the issue is the plight of Palestinians, the oppression faced in other regions, Islamophobia, or colonial conspiracies, the only viable solution is unity. “When Muslims stand shoulder to shoulder as brothers, no power can weaken them,” he declared.

Addressing the people of Pakistan, particularly those of Gilgit-Baltistan, Allama Jafari urged that Unity Week should not be seen merely as a religious observance, but as an opportunity to practically strengthen Muslim solidarity. He encouraged mosques, seminaries, Imambargahs, and public gatherings to host programs that bring communities closer rather than divide them.

He concluded his message with a prayer for the elevation of the Muslim Ummah, the progress of Pakistan, and service to the deprived and oppressed, asking God to grant success in these efforts.