Eight mosques in Netherlands receive blood-stained threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eight mosques across the Netherlands have received threatening letters stained with red marks resembling blood. The letters, composed of cut-out Quranic verses, included hostile messages such as “Islam is no better than Nazism” and “Islam must die.” The mosques are now requesting increased security, according to AD.

The Ayasofya Mosque in Rotterdam was the first to receive the letter last week, coinciding with the celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. This week, similar letters were sent to the Mevlana, Kocatepe, and Essalam Mosques in Rotterdam; the Mescidi-Aqsa Mosque in The Hague; the Fatih and Al Fourqan Mosques in Eindhoven; and the Türkiyem Mosque in Arnhem. The Essalam Mosque also received a DVD labeled “Last day of Islam in Europe.”

The mosques expressed deep concern. Mohamedi Elharch, chairman of the Essalam Mosque, told the newspaper that the message was clear and alarming, prompting the community to consider various possible threats. The mosque has asked the local municipality for additional security to protect worshippers.

Elharch added that while minor issues like parking are often scrutinized, serious threats like this receive little attention. He questioned whether the mosque should limit access to prayer times only, but emphasized that such restrictions would undermine its open and welcoming nature.

Five of the affected mosques are affiliated with the Islamic Foundation of the Netherlands (ISN-Diyanet). A spokesperson for the foundation confirmed that all mosques will file police reports and attributed the threats partly to political rhetoric that amplifies Islamophobia and fuels discrimination.

The foundation reported around 300 anti-Islamic incidents targeting mosques in the Netherlands since 2015, including threats, vandalism, and attempted arson. The spokesperson noted that mosques are often the first targets and that despite efforts to remain calm, many Muslims feel unsafe and unseen. They criticized the tendency to dismiss such acts as free speech and questioned when real intervention will occur.

The foundation is currently in discussions with local municipalities to arrange enhanced security measures for the affected places of worship.

