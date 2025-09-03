Islamophobia in UK; Worshippers outside Jami Mosque targeted in hate incident

AhlulBayt News Agency: A man has admitted to attacking a worshipper who was praying outside Portsmouth Jami Mosque, southern England in an incident that occurred around 21:30 BST on Sunday.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, the victim was punched during the assault, which took place near the mosque.

Callum Mcinally, 29, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to assault by beating. He also faces charges of racially aggravated assault, racial harassment, and threatening someone with a blade.

Mcinally, who resides on Waverley Road in Southsea, is scheduled to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 3 October.

Police reported that the group of worshippers, which included men, women, and children, were subjected to verbal abuse before the physical attack.

One man from the group reportedly asked the suspect to leave them alone, but was then punched in the chest, according to the police statement.

Detectives added that the suspect allegedly threatened the group with a knife before discarding the weapon.

No serious injuries were reported, and the knife was recovered by police.

