Kurdish Sunni scholar condemns U.S. congressional candidate’s blasphemous insult to holy Quran

Sheikh Ali Qaradaghi denounced the act on his personal account on X, describing it as a clear incitement of hatred against Muslims.He wrote: "This congressional candidate is attempting to build her political platform on the commerce of Islamophobia, portraying Muslims as murderers, while she herself embodies the ugliest forms of extremism and hate speech."



He added, “The irony is that figures like her claim to oppose extremism, yet they themselves engage in blatant attacks on the sacred beliefs of other religions. They fail to understand that the true path to combating extremism lies in justice, reason, and law.”



Qaradaghi called for legal prosecution of the candidate, holding her responsible for inciting public hatred against Muslims. He emphasized that she should engage in meaningful dialogue with Muslim intellectuals in the United States to understand that civilizations are not built on hatred.



He further urged the activation of legal safeguards to protect Muslim communities from extremist threats.



Valentina Gomez, a congressional candidate from Texas, has sparked outrage by publicly burning a copy of the Quran, declaring war against Islam and stating that “Islam must be stopped once and for all.”



This comes despite the fact that burning religious texts such as the Jewish Talmud carries severe penalties in several U.S. states. According to some media outlets, Gomez is reportedly backed by the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC.



Sheikh Ali al-Qaradaghi (born in Qaradagh, Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan, Iraq) is an influential a Kurdish Sunni scholar an expert on Sharia and Fiqh combined with Islamic economics. He is a professor of Jurisprudence at the Faculty of Sharia and Islamic Studies of the Qatar University in Doha and he has a Qatari citizenship.



