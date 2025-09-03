Islamophobia in Canada; Stittsville community unites after anti-Islam racist graffiti targets SMA

AhlulBayt News Agency: It was an emotional evening at the Stittsville (Ottawa, Canada) Muslim Association (SMA) on Monday, filled with tears, frustration, and moments of hope, as community members gathered to respond to a recent hate incident.

Dozens of people attended a public meeting at SMA’s headquarters to address a racial slur that had been spray-painted on one of the association’s buildings.

The targeted structure, located behind the main building, was vandalized on the night of August 26. Security footage released by SMA showed an individual writing on the wall before quickly fleeing.

Photos taken the following day revealed the N-word scrawled on the side of the building, near an area where children often park their bikes and play basketball.

Amir Siddiqi, president of SMA, stated that this incident is just one of many Islamophobic attacks the community has endured.

The recent vandalism is among several hate crimes currently under investigation by Ottawa police, including the assault of a young Muslim woman on public transit and the stabbing of an elderly Jewish woman in a grocery store.

Siddiqi said the goal of Monday’s meeting was to raise public awareness about the frequency of such incidents and to urge all levels of government to take action.

“We were surprised to see the room filled not only with members of our Muslim community,” Siddiqi said.

“They came, they spoke with us, and expressed appreciation for the event. Many asked when we would hold another one.”

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, MP Bruce Fanjoy, and Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower were present in the front row, all echoing Siddiqi’s message.

“There’s a lot of shock, but also a strong show of support. It’s encouraging to see the broader community come together,” Gower said.

“Events like this remind us not to be complacent. We must keep speaking out against hate and explore every way our communities and governments can help.”

Siddiqi explained that SMA has refrained from displaying its name on the roadside sign due to fears of attracting further hostility.

Instead, a small handwritten sign is placed near the entrance — a situation Mayor Sutcliffe called unacceptable.

“We cannot let fear dictate our decisions. We must move forward,” Sutcliffe told the crowd.

“You belong here. You have every right to display your name and be proud of it.”

Sutcliffe pledged to support SMA in installing a proper sign and promised to attend the unveiling ceremony.

He also proposed organizing a fall symposium in Ottawa to bring together leaders from various faiths to find collective solutions.

Longtime resident Fariha Irshad, who attended the meeting, said such positive steps are essential.

“I have hope, but I know change won’t happen magically,” Irshad said. “We have to work very hard.”