Envoy calls for legal reform to combat Islamophobia in Australia



AhlulBayt News Agency: A long-awaited report from Australia’s special envoy to combat Islamophobia has called for a review of counter-terrorism laws and amendments to the Racial Discrimination Act to better protect religious communities.

The report outlines 54 recommendations for parliament and government agencies, urging them to address Islamophobia with the same urgency and legal protections as other forms of discrimination.

Muslim organizations, including the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), welcomed the report and urged the government to act decisively rather than continue the inaction seen under previous administrations.

Special envoy Aftab Malik presented the report at a press conference in Sydney, joined by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly. Malik’s family members were also present.

Malik described the report’s release as a historic moment for Muslim Australians, emphasizing that Islamophobia has long been ignored or denied, despite clear evidence.

He cited a recent incident involving a fake bomb placed outside a mosque on the Gold Coast as an example of the consequences of neglecting Islamophobia.

Malik noted that since October 7, 2023, Islamophobic attacks have surged, with Muslim women particularly targeted through physical assaults and threats for wearing headscarves.

This is Malik’s first major report since his appointment in September 2024. It calls for a review of counter-terrorism policies to assess any discriminatory impact.

The report also recommends forming a commission of inquiry into Islamophobia, establishing codes of conduct for MPs, and mandating training for all parliamentary staff.

It urges the government to adopt key elements of the Human Rights Commission’s anti-racism framework, including a legal duty for employers to eliminate racism.

Bilal Rauf, ANIC’s senior advisor, said the report has strong support within the Muslim community, noting that Islamophobia often receives attention but lacks meaningful response.

The report proposes including Muslims and Hindus under the Racial Discrimination Act, which would eliminate the need for a separate religious discrimination law.

Rauf explained that while groups like Jews and Sikhs are covered due to their ethno-religious identity, Muslims and Hindus have been excluded due to legal interpretations.

Malik told ABC that Muslims currently lack protection under the Racial Discrimination Act and called for clarification on whether ethno-religious groups like Hindus, Buddhists, and Muslims are included.

The report was distributed to journalists during the press conference.

Prime Minister Albanese said the government will consider the recommendations, stressing that religious discrimination undermines Australia’s core values.

Minister Anne Aly, the first Muslim woman in the federal cabinet, said the report gives voice to Muslims who have long endured racism and hate.

In July, Jillian Segal, the special envoy for antisemitism, released her own report recommending stronger measures, including funding cuts for institutions failing to address antisemitism.

Segal also proposed media monitoring and expanded education efforts in schools and workplaces, with the government still reviewing her recommendations.

Opposition leader Sussan Ley and several shadow ministers acknowledged the findings and said they would consider any proposals the government adopts.

Their statement emphasized that all Australians should live with safety, dignity, and equal rights, regardless of faith, race, gender, or background.

A July 2024 survey by the Scanlon Foundation found that over one-third of Australians hold negative views toward Muslims.

Islamophobia Register Australia reported a 530% increase in incidents since October 7, 2023.

Sarara Attai, co-director of the Register, said the government must collaborate with Muslim communities to effectively track hate crimes, warning that distrust could undermine official efforts.

She added that government-led databases may misrepresent the true scale of Islamophobia.

The Australian Muslim Advocacy Network supported the report’s recommendations but remained critical of the envoy structure, stating that while they disagree with the rationale behind the role, they endorse the report’s findings.

