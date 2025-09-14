Mosque in Warren vandalized; CAIR Michigan offers reward

AhlulBayt News Agency: Police have launched an investigation following reports of vandalism at a mosque in Warren, where windows and walls were smashed and graffiti was spray-painted throughout the site.

The damage was discovered by a construction crew who arrived to work on Monday and found broken glass and graffiti on the premises.

The vandals shattered windows and mirrors, and spray-painted words like “gay” on a contractor’s Caterpillar machine and “loved” on the floor. Despite the destruction, police currently do not classify the incident as a hate crime.

Imami Steve Elturk, President of the Islamic Organization of North America, confirmed the extent of the damage and described the scene to reporters.

A detective involved in the case suggested that the vandalism may have been committed by juveniles.

CAIR Michigan (Council on American-Islamic Relations) has offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Due to ongoing expansion work at the mosque, surveillance cameras were not functioning at the time of the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the police.

