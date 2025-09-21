Bomb threats and abuse spark Islamophobia alarm in Queensland

AhlulBayt News Agency: Muslim leaders across southern Queensland have voiced deep concern over a recent surge in Islamophobic incidents, including bomb threats and abuse targeting children. A mosque on the Gold Coast was reportedly hit by a bomb hoax, and the Islamic College of Brisbane was evacuated after a similar threat.

This rise is part of a broader national trend. The Islamophobia Register of Australia documented 366 cases of online abuse and 309 in-person incidents between January 2023 and November 2024, compared to 415 and 515 respectively from 2014 to 2021.

Nora Amath, co-executive director of the Register, confirmed a spike in reports from southeast Queensland. She said incidents range from verbal abuse and threats to attacks on mosques and schools, with Muslim women—especially those wearing hijab—being disproportionately targeted.

Ali Kadri, CEO of the Islamic College of Brisbane, said the school received a threatening email containing Islamophobic slurs and bomb images. Police later confirmed the sender’s email had been hacked.

Kadri added that students faced verbal abuse from passersby during the evacuation, which left lasting emotional scars and reinforced feelings of exclusion among Muslim youth.

While Queensland Police stated there was no evidence the school threat was religiously motivated, a letter from a local constable acknowledged rising tensions due to the current cultural and political climate.

A suspect has been charged over the Gold Coast incident, while investigations into the Brisbane school threat continue.

Islamophobia is one of several vilification categories in Queensland. Between May 2024 and August 2025, 96 people were charged with related offences, including serious vilification, assault, and public nuisance.

Premier David Crisafulli condemned the recent incidents, saying worshippers should feel safe and free from harassment. Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall called the events “horrifying” and emphasized that vilification is a criminal act.

McDougall stressed that all children deserve safety in schools and places of worship, and that Queensland’s strength lies in its diversity and inclusivity.

Dr. Ryan Williams, a religious studies expert, noted that Islamophobia tends to spike during global conflicts, such as the current Palestine-Israel crisis. He said Muslims are often scapegoated for broader societal anxieties.

Williams praised the resilience of Queensland’s Muslim community, which has responded with increased civic engagement, charity work, and advocacy. He emphasized that communities shouldn’t have to endure discrimination to prove their worth.

Nora Amath called for stronger anti-racism education, community awareness, and interfaith dialogue. She urged leaders to consistently condemn Islamophobia and encouraged the public to support victims and speak out against hate.



