French ex-mayor sentenced for anti-Muslim incitement in Réunion

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday, former mayor of Saint-Paul (Réunion), Alain Bénard, received a three-month suspended prison sentence for publicly inciting discrimination based on origin, ethnicity, nationality, race, or religion. He was also ordered to pay one symbolic euro in damages to the civil parties.

Bénard, a prominent figure in Réunion’s Republican right and mayor from 1999 to 2008, was convicted for social media posts targeting the island’s Muslim community. Due to health concerns, he did not attend the final hearing, but his lawyer conveyed his “most profound and sincere apologies.”

The case originated from Facebook posts published on March 15, in which Bénard claimed that “all Muslims” on the island had “become fundamentalists, like all Muslims worldwide.” His remarks sparked outrage from the Regional Council of the Muslim Faith of Réunion (CRCM).

Bénard further stated that Muslims “no longer want to integrate” and accused them of trying to impose their laws in public spaces such as canteens, swimming pools, and cemeteries, concluding with “they should leave.”

In its ruling, the court emphasized that former elected officials must uphold exemplary conduct. Prosecutors had requested a €5,000 fine, including €1,000 suspended, and the public posting of the verdict for one month.



