Suspect detained in a Russian village after pig’s head placed on mosque fence

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, in the village of Kozet in Takhtamukay District, Republic of Adygea of Russia a pig’s head was placed on the fence of a local mosque. CCTV footage showed a man approaching the gate, placing the head, filming the act, and leaving.

The video was circulated on social media, prompting the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Adygea and the Krasnodar region to issue a statement condemning the act as a provocation and urging Muslims to remain calm.

The statement described the incident as a “vile provocation” aimed at destabilizing the region and undermining interethnic and interfaith harmony. It called on Muslims not to respond emotionally and to stay vigilant.

The Interior Ministry of Adygea confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

By Monday afternoon, authorities reported that a suspect had been detained. The Investigative Committee of Russia for Adygea identified him as a Krasnodar region resident born in 1982. His identity and background were not disclosed.

He was charged with violating the right to freedom of conscience and religion, which carries a penalty of up to one year in prison or a fine of ₽300,000 ($4,000).

He may also face charges of insulting religious sentiments, which could result in up to three years in prison or a fine of ₽500,000 ($6,000).

Law enforcement has not yet revealed the suspect’s motives.

According to 2024 data, Kozet has a population of 3,400, including Muslim Circassians, Russians, and Armenians, as reported by Russia’s Federal Statistics Service.

The Statistics Service notes that Adyghes or Circassians make up about 20% of Adygea’s population. A 2010 census showed that Muslims comprised 27%, mostly Circassians, though only 12% actively practice Islam.

/129