Islamophobia rise in Australia amid Gaza conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his government will thoroughly review the recommendations of a newly released independent report, which found a sharp rise in anti-Muslim incidents since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliament Offices in Sydney, Albanese emphasized that targeting individuals based on religion undermines Australia’s core values. He called for unity and the elimination of hate and prejudice fueling Islamophobia.

Aftab Malik, appointed last October as Australia’s special envoy to combat Islamophobia, was tasked with proposing measures to counter anti-Muslim hatred. His appointment followed a surge in both Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents after the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attacks on Israel.

Malik’s first report, released Friday, warned that Islamophobia has become normalized in Australia to the extent that many incidents go unreported. He said the issue has long been persistent, often ignored or denied, but never properly addressed.

Malik cited examples of public abuse, graffiti, and targeting of Muslim women and children based on their identity and appearance. He urged action to protect vulnerable communities.

The 60-page report includes 54 recommendations, such as reviewing counterterrorism laws and investigating potential discrimination in government practices. Malik also called for a broad inquiry into the roots of Islamophobia.

He noted that Islamophobia intensified after the 9/11 attacks and has since become entrenched. Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, in-person incidents have risen by 150% and online abuse by 250%.

The Australian government acknowledged the rise in both Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents.

According to the 2021 census, Muslims make up 3.2% of Australia’s population. Islamophobia has also surged across Europe, driven by populist anti-immigration political movements.



