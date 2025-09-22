Osama Hamdan urges global action after Palestine recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan has urged immediate international intervention following recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by several Western countries. He emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to prolong the war in Gaza and that neither Israel nor the United States is genuinely committed to a diplomatic solution.

In his Sunday statement, Hamdan said Israel is uninterested in ending the war or engaging in negotiations, adding that Hamas does not trust Israeli intentions.

He expressed hope that the recognition of Palestine would lead to concrete steps toward establishing a sovereign Palestinian state and called for global pressure on Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza.

Hamdan also criticized Netanyahu’s leadership, claiming it is steering Israel toward collapse and falsely believing it can suppress the Palestinian resistance.

He declared that the Palestinian state will be established with Al-Quds as its capital, asserting that the future of the “Zionist entity” is bleak.

Hamdan concluded by stating that any resolution must include a full agreement to end the occupation, stop aggression, and empower Palestinians to achieve independence.

An increasing number of nations are formally recognizing Palestine, driven by global outrage over Israel’s continued military actions in Gaza.

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.



