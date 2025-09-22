Hamas welcomes UK, Australia, and Canada recognition of Palestinian state

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has welcomed the recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by the UK, Australia, and Canada, calling it a vital step toward affirming the Palestinian people's rightful claim to their land.

In its Sunday statement, Hamas urged the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and end all forms of cooperation with it.

The movement described the recognition as a major milestone in validating Palestinian claims to their land and sacred sites, with aspirations for an independent state centered in Al-Quds.

Hamas called the move a “deserved outcome” of the Palestinian people's enduring struggle, resilience, and sacrifices in pursuit of liberation and return.

It stressed that symbolic recognition must be followed by concrete actions, including an immediate halt to what it termed the “brutal war of genocide” in Gaza and resistance to annexation and Judaization efforts in the West Bank and Al-Quds.

Hamas reiterated its call for global institutions to isolate Israel and suspend all cooperation, emphasizing the need for accountability.

The movement demanded stronger punitive measures against Israel and prosecution of its leaders for alleged crimes against humanity.

It condemned the Israeli regime’s continued violations of international law and humanitarian standards, citing “heinous abuses” against Palestinians.

Hamas reaffirmed that resistance to occupation is a legitimate right under international law and called for global support for Palestinian self-determination and the creation of a sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital.

This statement comes amid a shifting diplomatic landscape, as more countries formally recognize Palestine, reflecting heightened tensions in the region.



