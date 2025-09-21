Hamas condemns Israel’s use of explosive vehicles in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has condemned Israel’s use of explosive-laden and remote-controlled vehicles in Gaza, calling it a “complete war crime” and an act of “ethnic cleansing.”

In a statement issued Saturday, Hamas responded to reports of Israel deploying robots, explosive vehicles, and paratroopers during its ground assault on Gaza City.

The group stated that the world is witnessing horrific crimes committed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

These actions, Hamas said, are part of a campaign to destroy Gaza City and forcibly displace its residents through massacres and bombardment, with explosive vehicles being a primary method.

Hamas urged the global community, along with Arab and Islamic nations, to take immediate action to stop these crimes and hold “Zionist war criminals” accountable for their atrocities against Gaza and humanity.

On Monday, Israel launched a new ground offensive in Gaza City, killing dozens of civilians and burying families under debris.

Human rights organizations have documented the detonation of nearly 120 explosive vehicles in Gaza City within one week, calling it an unprecedented crime in modern history.

The offensive occurred just hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed full support for Netanyahu during a visit to al-Quds.

Israel’s goal in Gaza City is to push the population southward.

Since August, the Israeli military has deployed over 180 booby-trapped robots and remote-controlled explosive vehicles to inflict massive destruction.

More than 200 buildings have been destroyed in Gaza City, many of them residential homes.

To intensify the damage, Israel has also sent armored units into the city, which is already heavily devastated.



This month, Israel issued 13 expulsion orders, mostly aimed at clearing the northern areas of their inhabitants.

