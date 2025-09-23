US considers full sanctions against ICC over Gaza war crimes probe

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States is considering broad sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) this week, a move that could significantly hinder the court’s operations in response to its investigations into alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

Previously, U.S. sanctions targeted individual ICC prosecutors and judges. However, expanding these measures to include the entire institution marks a major shift in Washington’s diplomatic approach, according to Reuters.

Sources speaking anonymously to Reuters revealed that a decision on these “entity sanctions” is expected very soon.

In response to the looming threat, ICC officials have held emergency meetings to assess the impact, while member state diplomats have engaged in consultations.

A U.S. official confirmed that comprehensive sanctions are under consideration but declined to specify when they might be implemented.

A State Department spokesperson criticized the ICC for claiming jurisdiction over U.S. and Israeli personnel and suggested that further actions are forthcoming, though details were withheld.

The spokesperson stated, “The ICC can still change course by implementing necessary structural reforms. The U.S. will act to protect our service members and others as long as the ICC threatens our national interests.”

If imposed, these sanctions could disrupt the ICC’s core functions, including payroll, banking access, and essential software systems.

In anticipation, ICC staff have reportedly received advance salaries for the rest of 2025—a precaution the court has used before when facing potential sanctions.

The ICC is also seeking alternative banking and software providers to ensure continuity of operations.

Based in The Hague, the ICC has charged top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, for crimes committed during the Gaza conflict.

The U.S. has previously sanctioned ICC officials involved in these cases, as well as in investigations related to U.S. military actions in Afghanistan.

As Washington considers intensifying its stance, some of the ICC’s 125 member states are expected to voice opposition at the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York.

A senior diplomat told Reuters, “Individual sanctions have run their course. The question now is when—not if—the next step will be taken.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously called the ICC a “national security threat” and accused it of being used as a tool of legal warfare against the U.S. and Israel.

