Qatar wants Israel to apologize to resume Gaza mediation efforts: Report

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar has set an Israeli apology for the Doha strike as a precondition for the resumption of peace talks to end the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, according to a report.

The Israeli strike on Doha, which was carried out on September 9, killed five members of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement but missed key leadership figures.

Doha emphasized that the attack occurred while Qatar was hosting official talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.

Two unnamed sources told Axios that Qatar demanded that the Israeli regime apologize for the Doha strike and return to the mediation table to negotiate a peace deal with Hamas.

Doha, an ally of both Hamas and the United States, has been the main mediator between the Gaza-based resistance group and the Tel Aviv regime.

Prior to the Doha Strike, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the US is cutting short Gaza ceasefire talks and bringing home its negotiating team from Qatar.

Earlier negotiations between the sides had resulted in the release of most of the 251 captives initially held by Hamas, leaving some 48 still in captivity.

The Trump administration acknowledged that the resumption of peace talks would be challenging to achieve without intervention from Doha.

A key member of the Trump administration’s negotiating team for Gaza peace talks blamed the US-Israeli side for the failed talks with Hamas.

In the meantime, Doha plans to take legal action at international courts for the strike. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed earlier this month the importance of taking firm action in addressing Israel’s attack, noting that the strike was a blatant disregard for the rule of law, citing it as “state terrorism.”

Al Thani called on the international community to “stop using double standards” and punish the Israeli leaders who have been indicted by international courts on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the former war minister of the regime, on November 21, 2024, following an investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, Tel Aviv forces have killed at least 65,208 Palestinians and injured 166,271 others.

