Qatar files complaint against Israel over airstrike on Doha

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar has filed a formal complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) following Israel’s unprecedented airstrike on its capital earlier this month, state media reported.

The strike, carried out on September 9, killed six people, including a Qatari security officer, and has been widely condemned as a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international aviation law. It also threatens to undermine Doha’s crucial role as a mediator in the Gaza war.

According to reports, Israel targeted a building in Doha where Hamas officials were holding talks on a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal. While key Hamas negotiators survived the attack, Qatar insists that the strike violated the Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation and breached international norms.

The Qatari state news agency said the complaint described the strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and the provisions of the Chicago Convention,” adding that Doha reserves the right to respond within the framework of international law. Israeli media reported that Qatar is demanding a public apology from Israel and has linked this demand to the resumption of its mediation efforts in Gaza ceasefire talks.

The incident marked the first Israeli airstrike on Qatari soil. Qatar has long played a central role in shuttle diplomacy to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas, but the attack has complicated these efforts, with Doha warning it will not act as a mediator unless Israel acknowledges wrongdoing. The Chicago Convention, which governs international civil aviation, strictly prohibits the use of force against civilian airspace, underscoring the seriousness of the violation.

