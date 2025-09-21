Egypt’s NATO-style alliance proposal rejected at Doha summit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egypt’s proposal to form a NATO-style military alliance to counter external threats—especially Israel—was rejected during a recent summit of Arab and Islamic nations in Doha, according to a report.

At the emergency summit held in mid-September in the Qatari capital, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi suggested creating a rapid-response force to defend member states from foreign threats, with Israel specifically mentioned.

A senior Egyptian diplomat told Middle East Eye that el-Sisi presented the plan as a defensive measure to reduce reliance on outside powers.

However, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates opposed the initiative due to disagreements over leadership. Saudi Arabia wanted to lead the force, while Egypt argued its military experience made it the best candidate.

The diplomat said President el-Sisi left the summit feeling deeply disappointed after his proposal was turned down.

Israeli airstrikes on Hamas leaders in Doha on September 9 heightened regional security concerns, with experts noting that Tel Aviv no longer views any Arab capital as off-limits.

During the summit, which included leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), el-Sisi referred to Israel as an enemy.

Although the attendees condemned Israel’s attack on Hamas figures in Doha, they did not agree on any concrete military response.

The 1950 Joint Defense and Economic Cooperation Treaty had previously laid out a collective security framework for Arab states. Egypt had proposed a similar alliance in 2015, but leadership disputes prevented its implementation.



