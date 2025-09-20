Syed al-Houthi accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Syed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza using bombs supplied by the United States, Britain, and Germany, fueled by the oil and resources of Arab nations.

In a televised address from Sana’a on Thursday, al-Houthi condemned Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza and commented on recent regional and global developments.

He described Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “the crime of the century,” saying that the scale of destruction and loss should awaken the conscience of anyone with humanity.

Al-Houthi warned that Israel is exploiting the weakness of Islamic countries and that its threats extend beyond Palestine to the entire Muslim world.

He referred to the emergency summit held in Doha, which gathered leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in response to Israel’s escalating aggression.

While acknowledging the effort to organize the summit, he criticized its outcome as limited to statements without any real action.

He said this lack of action has emboldened Israel to even verbally attack mediating nations like Qatar.

On September 9, Israel launched missiles at a residential area in Doha, targeting Hamas members discussing a US ceasefire proposal. While top leaders survived, five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed.

In response, the summit in Doha condemned the attack and warned of its impact on regional stability, but concluded without implementing any concrete measures.

Al-Houthi questioned why Islamic countries have not provided financial support to Palestine comparable to Western aid for Ukraine, and urged Arab states to close their airspace to Israel.

He also called on Arab governments to remove Palestinian resistance groups such as Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad from their lists of terrorist organizations.

He cited the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Buraq Wall, and the opening of a tunnel near Al-Aqsa, as evidence of deep US-Israel cooperation—an alliance he said reflects the negligence of the Islamic Ummah.

/129