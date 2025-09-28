Ansarullah leader hails Sayyed Nasrallah as rare historical icon whose legacy inspires generations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of Yemeni revolution Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi once again extended his condolences to the Islamic nation, Hezbollah, the Lebanese resistance, and the Lebanese people on the martyrdom of Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashim Safieddine, and other Hezbollah fighters.

This came on Saturday in his speech marking the first anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom, alongside his companion Sayyed Hashem Safieddine and other Hezbollah fighters.

Sayyed al‑Houthi hailed the martyred Resistance leader as a rare historical figure whose legacy continues to inspire the nation and humanity at large.

He called for unified and concerted efforts to confront what he described as the existential threat posed by the Israeli entity and a joint US project targeting the region.

“The martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains alive in the conscience of the free people of the world, through his steadfast path of jihad and resistance. His efforts built a generation of fighters and expanded awareness and responsibility across the Islamic nation and globally,” Sayyed Abdul-Malik said.

Al-Houthi highlighted the pivotal role of the late leader in confronting the so-called “New Middle East” project announced by the United States at the time, affirming “After the great victory in the 2006 war on Lebanon, the “New Middle East” project collapsed under the feet of the resistance fighters in Lebanon.”

He added, ” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stood like a towering mountain against the “New Middle East” project announced by the Americans. He Nasrallah was a nightmare for the Zionists for more than four decades. He engraved in the Zionist consciousness the concept of defeat after decades of easy Arab losses.”

Al-Houthi reviewed the major achievements of the Lebanese resistance, foremost among them the liberation in 2000, which was a historic Arab victory—the expulsion of “Israel” from most of the territory it occupied in Lebanon.

“The 2006 victory gave Lebanon deterrence and stability for over 18 years, one of its most secure periods. American plots after 2006 targeted Lebanon with economic crises and attempts at chaos to weaken Hezbollah’s popular base,” Sayyed Al-Houthi elaborated.

“What is happening proves that the option of resistance is the right choice, because it is the only alternative to surrender.”

Sayyed al-Houthi said the “US-Israeli” scheme is to target the entire nation and its peoples and countries without exception,” and that the obvious manifestation of “Israeli” brutality proves the correctness of the choice of resistance.

He rejected calls to disarm Hezbollah, labeling them as pure US-Israeli demands aimed at eliminating all those who challenge their plots of regional domination.

“It is our right to possess any type of deterrent weapon, and that is not the problem; rather, the problem lies in not possessing it,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.

He criticized the hypocrisy of the international community, pointing out that “most countries have increased their military spending, while we, the nation targeted by the Israeli enemy, are being asked to disarm.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi expressed disappointment with recent UN statements that mentioned Palestinian rights and condemned Israeli crimes, but failed to materialize into concrete measures to end the aggression.

He condemned the reception of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations, saying, “Netanyahu, who boasts of his crimes before the world at the UN, is a disgrace.”

Sayyed Abdul- Malik called for practical steps to confront the occupation, urging “an effective economic and political boycott and the isolation of the Israeli enemy” as the most meaningful response to continued aggression.

He affirmed that the Israeli aggression and the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy in Yemen will not affect the stance of the Yemeni people in support of the Palestinian people

Sayyed Abdul-Malik also stressed that Yemen will continue to confront the Israeli enemy as long as it continues to commit genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

.......................

End/ 257