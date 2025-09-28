Hezbollah official: "We want state of dignity, not puppet state"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Former Hezbollah minister Mustafa Bayram stressed that “the goal is to build a state of dignity and power, not a puppet state that controlled by foreigners.”

In a local graduation ceremony in south Lebanon on Friday, Bayram said success of students is means of resistance.

“People in south Lebanon prove that wounds do not bring us down, sadness does not paralyze us, and difficulties do not hinder us'', Bayram said in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

“No matter the sacrifices and difficulties, we live with dignity and die with pride,” the former minister of labor said, stressing that “our doctrine never perish''.

Hezbollah’s Bayram said: “We want a state that protects its people and enjoys independence, not a state that is controlled by foreign powers''.

Meanwhile, he stressed that martyred Hezbollah Secretary Generals Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine “live with us in spirit, and support the leaders, the mujahideen, and the people of the resistance''.

The remarks came as Hezbollah commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Earlier on Thursday, thousands of resistance supporters illuminated the Raouche Rock in Beirut with projections displaying images of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

